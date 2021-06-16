TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $43.02, but opened at $42.04. TripAdvisor shares last traded at $42.46, with a volume of 9,987 shares traded.

Specifically, insider Lindsay Nelson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,365.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $62,607.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at $112,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TripAdvisor from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on TripAdvisor in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.28.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 1.41.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.08. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 36.74% and a negative net margin of 78.84%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $48,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of TripAdvisor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRIP)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

