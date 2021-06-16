Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $118,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TPH stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.35.
TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.
About Tri Pointe Homes
Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.
