Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 7.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,820,341 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,999 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $118,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,389,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,689,000 after buying an additional 232,601 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,862,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,839 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,288,000 after buying an additional 1,195,933 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,503,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 53,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,161,000. 99.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPH stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.32. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.83 and a 52 week high of $26.35.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $716.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.24 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

