Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL) – Analysts at Cormark increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcontinental in a research report issued on Thursday, June 10th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.57.

Transcontinental has a 52-week low of C$23.27 and a 52-week high of C$31.95.

Transcontinental Inc is a Canada-based printing company. The Company has operations in print, flexible packaging, publishing and digital media, both in Canada and the United States. The Company’s segments include the Printing and Packaging Sector, and the Media Sector. The Printing and Packaging Sector includes the manufacturing activities of the Company, and generates revenues from various activities, such as the printing of retail flyers, magazines, newspapers, color books, personalized and mass marketing products, and the production of flexible packaging solutions in Canada and the United States.

