TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.25). TransAct Technologies reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TACT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,229,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in TransAct Technologies by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 388,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 195,795 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $923,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC lifted its position in TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the first quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 79,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACT traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.31. 6,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $119.32 million, a PE ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $14.15.

TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

