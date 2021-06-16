Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Hits $0.88

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.88 or 0.00002286 BTC on major exchanges. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $17.63 million and $98,478.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Tranche Finance has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Tranche Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.44 or 0.00060768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00022826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.55 or 0.00758521 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083319 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.36 or 0.07753397 BTC.

Tranche Finance Profile

Tranche Finance (SLICE) is a coin. Its launch date was December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranche Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tranche Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tranche Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.