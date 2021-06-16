Traders Buy High Volume of Sio Gene Therapies Call Options (NASDAQ:SIOX)

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,245 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 553% compared to the average daily volume of 650 call options.

In other news, CEO Pavan Cheruvu purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.48 per share, with a total value of $248,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 180,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,456.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIOX. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Primecap Management Co. CA bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $5,560,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sio Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a report on Sunday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.06.

Shares of SIOX opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $5.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $123.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Equities analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

