Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Raised to C$40.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its price objective hoisted by ATB Capital from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TOU. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Cormark increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$30.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tourmaline Oil to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.38.

TOU opened at C$33.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.76. The firm has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 10.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 1-year low of C$11.40 and a 1-year high of C$34.33.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8191488 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.73%.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$22.87 per share, with a total value of C$114,347.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,806,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$201,390,143.43. Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $353,424 over the last ninety days.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

