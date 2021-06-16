Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TACYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.
TACYY stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Total Access Communication Public has a 12 month low of $4.75 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19.
About Total Access Communication Public
See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging
Receive News & Ratings for Total Access Communication Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Access Communication Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.