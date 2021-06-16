Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases Shares of 10,000 AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AECOM by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,436,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $797,313,000 after acquiring an additional 123,731 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 7,771,992 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $386,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,996 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,300,000 after purchasing an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 638,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,795,000 after purchasing an additional 285,221 shares during the period. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of AECOM by 514.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 614,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,586,000 after purchasing an additional 514,432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Get AECOM alerts:

Shares of AECOM stock opened at $63.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.01. AECOM has a 12 month low of $34.71 and a 12 month high of $70.04.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

ACM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on AECOM from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.71.

AECOM Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.