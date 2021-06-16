Todd Michael Wood Sells 2,193 Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) insider Todd Michael Wood sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $90,329.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,673.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Todd Michael Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Todd Michael Wood sold 2,590 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $107,329.60.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Todd Michael Wood sold 425 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $18,457.75.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $400,000.00.

On Monday, April 12th, Todd Michael Wood sold 10,000 shares of DermTech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.33, for a total value of $463,300.00.

NASDAQ DMTK traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.22. The stock had a trading volume of 503,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,613. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,976,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in DermTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,784,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. 69.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DMTK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on DermTech in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DermTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

