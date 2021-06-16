Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Short Interest Update

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 679,500 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the May 13th total of 894,200 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 327,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTNP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,515,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 287.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTNP opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 348.18% and a negative return on equity of 189.49%.

Separately, Maxim Group raised shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

About Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

