Titan Capital Management LLC CA Purchases New Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000. East West Bancorp accounts for about 0.4% of Titan Capital Management LLC CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $32,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in East West Bancorp by 5,020.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth $44,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.49. The company had a trading volume of 31,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,083. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.49 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $74,147.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,977 shares of company stock valued at $232,187. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.11.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

