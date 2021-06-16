Time New Bank Price Tops $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Time New Bank has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and approximately $258,204.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Time New Bank alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.54 or 0.00060393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002566 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00022035 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $298.97 or 0.00767070 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00083768 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Time New Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Time New Bank and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.