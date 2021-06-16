Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Michael Henry Sells 92,188 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) CFO Michael Henry sold 92,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,456,570.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $16.10 on Wednesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $16.63. The company has a market cap of $484.29 million, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.04.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $163.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.22 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLYS. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. JBF Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 114.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.