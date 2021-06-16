Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $119.49

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$119.49 and last traded at C$119.35, with a volume of 112582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$118.99.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$122.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$127.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$116.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The firm had revenue of C$2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.95 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.3656313 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is presently 10.59%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Linda Walker sold 6,905 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$115.46, for a total transaction of C$797,254.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,735,834.18. Also, Director Marc E. Gold sold 6,657 shares of Thomson Reuters stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$117.27, for a total value of C$780,667.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,004.17.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

