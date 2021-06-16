Thomas Donald Brisbin Sells 7,000 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.13, for a total transaction of $273,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Donald Brisbin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $119,250.00.

On Tuesday, May 25th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 12,461 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $452,458.91.

On Friday, May 21st, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 390 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $11,735.10.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 7,144 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $256,398.16.

On Monday, March 22nd, Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 6,346 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total transaction of $254,982.28.

Shares of Willdan Group stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.88. 36,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,287. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $499.18 million, a PE ratio of -46.37 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a positive return on equity of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $79.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

WLDN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 277.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

