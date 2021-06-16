TheStreet Upgrades Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) to C

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. Afya has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.05.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.22% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

