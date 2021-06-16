The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Receives GBX 1,583.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,583.89 ($20.69).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WEIR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,190 ($28.61) to GBX 2,470 ($32.27) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Weir Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, insider John Heasley sold 2,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,859 ($24.29), for a total value of £54,766.14 ($71,552.31). Also, insider Clare Chapman bought 456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,900 ($24.82) per share, with a total value of £8,664 ($11,319.57).

Shares of WEIR stock opened at GBX 1,883.50 ($24.61) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,901.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.78. The Weir Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,006.50 ($13.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,130 ($27.83).

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

