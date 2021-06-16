The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Holdings Increased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 48.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 202.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,459,174 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $851,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $581,188,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 570,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $140,241,000 after purchasing an additional 379,864 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,194,079 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $881,241,000 after purchasing an additional 269,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,119,323 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,516,118,000 after purchasing an additional 197,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW traded down $2.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $269.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,525. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $184.34 and a 1-year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SHW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

