The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post sales of $142.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $149.74 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $138.65 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $576.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $591.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $571.51 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $605.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The RMR Group.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $41.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.80. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in The RMR Group in the first quarter worth about $278,000. 38.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

