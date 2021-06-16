The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Shares Gap Down to $93.76

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $93.76, but opened at $90.30. The Progressive shares last traded at $93.16, with a volume of 40,219 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of The Progressive in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 14.50%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 5.35%.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $1,343,380 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in The Progressive by 49,353.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,322,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $795,714,000 after buying an additional 8,305,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $606,960,000. FMR LLC increased its position in The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after buying an additional 2,116,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,573,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,357,270,000 after buying an additional 1,384,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in The Progressive by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,859,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,780,000 after buying an additional 1,368,046 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Progressive Company Profile (NYSE:PGR)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.