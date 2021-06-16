The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of Bank of Hawaii’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth about $1,369,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total value of $1,748,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total transaction of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $132.73. 689,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,531,009. The stock has a market cap of $324.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $115.04 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.63.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 67.97%.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: What is a put option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.