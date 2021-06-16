The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSM) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSM. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 322,230 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 155,525 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $857,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 185,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund during the first quarter valued at $165,000. 14.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSM opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.08. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $8.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipal Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from federal income tax.

