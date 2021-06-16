The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ ASO opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $41.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13.
Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.
In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.
