The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 25.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

NASDAQ ASO opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $41.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ASO. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Stephens increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,782 shares in the company, valued at $310,004.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William S. Ennis sold 238,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $6,071,397.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 225,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,163,741 shares of company stock valued at $634,733,291. 1.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Recommended Story: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.