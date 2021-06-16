The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 82.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,462 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.12. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $21.46.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.