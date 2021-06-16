The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DASH. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $158.65 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.13 and a 12 month high of $256.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.69 billion and a PE ratio of -21.47.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, February 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.72.

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 3,401 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.72, for a total transaction of $464,984.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $11,112,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,112,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,934,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,562,144. 15.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

