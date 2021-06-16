The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $15,143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Qualtrics International in the first quarter valued at approximately $948,000. 13.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XM stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -57.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.74. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $238.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on XM shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.78.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver acquired 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $3,651,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Chris Beckstead sold 17,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $611,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,496 shares of company stock worth $7,965,118. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

