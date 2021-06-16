The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $46,000 Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,350 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 270.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Lithium Americas from $28.50 to $30.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.03.

LAC stock opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a current ratio of 17.63, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.70 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $28.75.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

