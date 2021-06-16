The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 224.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 665 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRNS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 9,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Shares of VRNS opened at $53.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.93 and a beta of 1.14. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $75.33.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.02 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 31.35% and a negative return on equity of 38.26%. The business’s revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $235,215.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.84, for a total transaction of $4,038,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,657 shares of company stock valued at $5,034,207 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.33 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.67 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. FBN Securities assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.11.

Varonis Systems Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.