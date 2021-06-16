The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 17.22% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LOVE. Oppenheimer raised their target price on The Lovesac from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on The Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.88.

LOVE opened at $83.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.61. The Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $22.48 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.71. The business had revenue of $82.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. The Lovesac had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Lovesac will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $414,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 31.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 687,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,631,000 after buying an additional 19,649 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 51.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 107,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 36,709 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 771,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,249,000 after buying an additional 88,729 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in The Lovesac during the first quarter valued at about $7,316,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Lovesac by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 31, 2021, the Company operated 108 showrooms.

