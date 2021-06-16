The Kroger (KR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect The Kroger to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KR stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $222,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,739.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 198,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,220. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

