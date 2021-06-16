The Kroger (KR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, June 17th. Analysts expect The Kroger to post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of KR stock opened at $37.87 on Wednesday. The Kroger has a 1 year low of $30.35 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.36.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Bank of America downgraded The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.
About The Kroger
The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.
