The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) to Buy

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Evergy alerts:

Shares of EVRG traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $64.52. 939,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,246. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.69.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Evergy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.