The Gap (NYSE:GPS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.600-1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:GPS traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,592,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,979,084. The Gap has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.53. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Gap will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.74%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GPS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of The Gap in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Gap from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.53.

In other news, EVP Sheila Peters sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $33,247.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,457.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $1,026,424.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,523,639.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 498,606 shares of company stock valued at $16,045,192. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Janie and Jack brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

