The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.
COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.38.
Shares of NYSE COO traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.66. 3,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.
In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
The Cooper Companies Company Profile
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
