The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.200-13.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $13.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.86 billion-2.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.83 billion.

COO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $388.38.

Shares of NYSE COO traded up $5.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $382.66. 3,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,193. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The Cooper Companies has a 12-month low of $268.92 and a 12-month high of $415.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $392.61. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.63 million. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of The Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total value of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

