The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KO. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.15.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of KO stock opened at $55.41 on Tuesday. The Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $43.51 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.54.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 41.48%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $3,198,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,893 shares of company stock valued at $13,956,239 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,345,618,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 536.2% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,465,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,928,000 after acquiring an additional 7,977,794 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,241,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 100,495.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,225,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,700,000 after buying an additional 4,220,808 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,872,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,350,000 after buying an additional 3,945,728 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.