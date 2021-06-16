The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 42.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Children’s Place were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in The Children’s Place by 57.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $553,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in The Children’s Place in the first quarter valued at $264,000.

Get The Children's Place alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLCE opened at $93.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 2.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $103.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $3.22. The firm had revenue of $435.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.15 million. The Children’s Place had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 66.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.96) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of The Children’s Place from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.