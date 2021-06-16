The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Price Target Lowered to $1,145.00 at Citigroup

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Boston Beer from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,239.53.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of SAM opened at $1,007.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24 and a beta of 0.79. The Boston Beer has a fifty-two week low of $519.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1,141.02.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The business had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.14 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boston Beer will post 22.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boston Beer news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,190.61, for a total value of $1,296,574.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,089 shares of company stock worth $32,908,234. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 21.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after acquiring an additional 192,586 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Boston Beer by 10.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,058,000 after buying an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in The Boston Beer by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,619,000 after buying an additional 111,050 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $78,996,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 297.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,663,000 after purchasing an additional 72,731 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.