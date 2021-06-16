The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Short Interest Up 37.0% in May

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,260,000 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the May 13th total of 6,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,547,577 shares of company stock worth $177,529,685. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 15.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,239,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,732,052,000 after buying an additional 3,142,840 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after buying an additional 1,121,123 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,319,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,216,322,000 after buying an additional 307,477 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,084,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,198,766,000 after buying an additional 1,530,100 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,929,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $740,026,000 after buying an additional 552,507 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $97.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $97.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.62.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 123.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

