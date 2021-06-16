The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

BKGFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of The Berkeley Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

BKGFY stock traded up $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.61. The company had a trading volume of 664 shares, compared to its average volume of 863. The company has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.58. The Berkeley Group has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $73.28.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Berkeley Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.54%.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, St William, Berkeley First, Berkeley Commercial, Berkeley Partnership, and Berkeley Modular brand names.

