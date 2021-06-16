Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in May

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the May 13th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLEF traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.95. 137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294. Thales has a one year low of $64.10 and a one year high of $108.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.16.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Thales stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

