TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Update

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 69,500 shares, a decline of 37.8% from the May 13th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,357,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS TSPG remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 6,090,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,266,304. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

Get TGI Solar Power Group alerts:

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group Inc intends to provide clients with management, tools, and resources to deliver interactive, real-time, on demand staffing for full time and project based personnel. The company was formerly known as TenthGate International, Inc and changed its name to TGI Solar Power Group Inc in June 2008.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for TGI Solar Power Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TGI Solar Power Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.