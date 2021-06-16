Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 2,800 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,965,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,053,241,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117,731 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $68,520,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares during the period.

Shares of EWJ traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.25. The company had a trading volume of 17,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631,303. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.43. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $54.11 and a 12 month high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

