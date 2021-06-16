Texas Yale Capital Corp. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. trimmed its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) by 77.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,677 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARLP. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $24,581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,648,367 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,824,000 after buying an additional 2,833,718 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 15.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,776,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 234,661 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $897,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 446.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 66,823 shares during the period. 18.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ARLP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Alliance Resource Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

ARLP traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $6.97. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,207. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $886.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.79. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $318.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.50 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.14) EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 181.82%.

About Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

