Texas Yale Capital Corp. Purchases New Stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 459.2% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 174.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

FNDX traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.50. 264,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,240. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.33. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $56.20.

