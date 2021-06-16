Texas Yale Capital Corp. Invests $202,000 in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Arnhold LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000.

OTCMKTS COLIU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.06. Colicity Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $10.90.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

