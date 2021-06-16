Texas Yale Capital Corp. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.28. 15,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,049,402. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.57.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

