Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and sixteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth $1,590,707,000. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $527,847,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068,870 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $1.65 on Tuesday, reaching $188.61. 2,530,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,658,696. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $122.35 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The stock has a market cap of $174.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.89.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

