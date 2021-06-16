Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1,321.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,535 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for 0.3% of Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Tesla were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 199 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 4,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter worth about $4,151,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. FIX raised Tesla to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $467.86.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $7.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $606.70. 983,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,870,156. The firm has a market cap of $584.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 601.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $649.27. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.43 and a 1 year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $897,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,196,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,669 shares of company stock worth $77,084,826. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

