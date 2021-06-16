Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) is Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s 6th Largest Position

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,764,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900,288 shares during the quarter. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 4.6% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $138,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TME. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TME traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.28. The company had a trading volume of 172,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,466,355. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.59. The company has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.59. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. China Renaissance Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. 86 Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tencent Music Entertainment Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.87.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

