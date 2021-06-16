Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 34.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,574 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,471,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tellurian by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,825,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,756 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tellurian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 38,336 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.8% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 908,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 117,000 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. DNB Markets upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.40 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Tellurian from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. Tellurian Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.88.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 95.01% and a negative net margin of 519.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tellurian news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares in the company, valued at $439,643.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

